Bengali film, TV fraternity demands impartial probe into Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actor was shooting for the television series 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega'. He entered the water at Talsari, just as the tide came in. Reports suggest that he was swept away at that very moment. Technicians subsequently pulled him out of the water. Preliminary reports indicate that his death was caused by drowning. It is reported that he was rushed to a hospital at Digha in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal. However, he passed away before reaching the facility.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at Tamluk hospital on Monday afternoon. His body will be handed over to his family later in the day.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Digha Police Station.

The tragic incident has brought the entire Bengali film and television industry to a standstill. Fellow actors, directors and technicians have expressed shock at the tragic death of the actor.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday evening condoled the death. He was best known for his blockbuster Bengali film, 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar'. The actor is survived by his mother, his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar and his 13-year-old son.

Rahul, known in the Bengali television industry for his character roles, had been active in soaps for several years.

He shot to fame with his role in the blockbuster 'Chirodini tumi je amar' in 2008, followed by hits such as 'Tumi asbe bole' (2014), 'Zulfiqar' (2016), 'Byomkesh Gotro' (2018), 'Biday Byomkesh' (2018), 'The Academy of Fine Arts' (2025), among others. He had acted in TV serials such as 'Hargouri pice hotel' and 'Mohonna'.