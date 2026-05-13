‘Being choosy is part of evolution as an actor’: Sakshi Agarwal

As far as Theeyor Koodam goes, I was excited when I heard the script because I could relate so much to my character. The film being a survival thriller, it revolved around integrity and morality versus survival. People talk so much about their principles and morals but when fear takes over, it is a matter of survival, do they still hold their morals and ethics close to them? The story revolves around that. I had fun shooting for it,” she begins.

The story takes place inside a house. Despite that, Sakshi says that there was always a place for creative liberty and things were organic on sets. “In fact, that kept the play crisp and tight with beautiful timing. However, it was a little challenging since the entire film was riding on my shoulders. I had to stick to the skin of the character while keeping the audience intrigued.