‘Baththa’ is a film for every generation: Atlee

CHENNAI: The audio launch of Baththa turned into a lively evening as students gathered at a private college to cheer for the film’s cast and crew. Vijay Sethupathi and director Balaji Tharanidharan, who are collaborating for the third time, spoke about their latest film, following their earlier collaborations, including Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, one of the biggest hits of Vijay Sethupathi’s career. Producer Atlee attended the event with his wife, Priya Atlee. Composer Sai Abhyankkar added to the excitement with a stylish entry in a vintage car, accompanied by dancers.
Atlee described Baththa as a commercial entertainer that explores humanity and responsibility, with something meaningful for every member of a family. “Very few films can transcend generations and teach something meaningful. ‘Baththa’ has something for fathers, mothers, daughters, sons and every human being,” he said, adding that the film presents its themes through commercial cinema.
Praising Balaji Tharanidharan for recreating the 1980s with authenticity, Atlee said the director never compromises when it comes to cinema. Atlee recalled how the project came to him through Vijay Sethupathi. “During ‘Jawan’, he told me about the project, and I immediately said, ‘Don’t give it to anyone; I want to produce it.’ That’s how ‘Baththa’ came to me,” he said.
He also praised Vijay Sethupathi for trusting him with the project and lauded Sai Abhyankkar’s work, urging audiences to experience the songs and background score on the big screen.
Balaji Tharanidharan said he wrote the story during the lockdown and later narrated it to Vijay Sethupathi, who introduced him to Atlee. The project moved forward after both of them liked the story. One of the director’s biggest surprises was Sai Abhyankkar’s music. Balaji said Atlee had recommended the composer for the project and praised his ability to create music for a film set in the 1980s, despite being born after 2000. “Sai Abhyankkar definitely deserves a National Award for this film. If he doesn’t get one, I’ll be angry,” he said.
Sai Abhyankkar, in turn, said Baththa was the second film he signed and credited Atlee for being the starting point of the project. He expressed happiness at working with Balaji Tharanidharan, whose films he admires, and said the director’s faith in him despite his limited experience gave him confidence.
The composer also spoke about his two-and-a-half-year association with Atlee, who motivated and taught him throughout the journey. He thanked Priya Atlee for supporting him like an elder sister and described working with Vijay Sethupathi as a dream come true.
Vijay Sethupathi said he immediately felt that the story would connect with audiences when Balaji Tharanidharan narrated it to him. He described the director as a person who never compromises on cinema and said working with him felt more like spending time with a friend than being on a film set.
Praising Lijomol Jose’s performance, Vijay said he was genuinely amazed by her work. He also lauded young performer Sahasra and the other artistes, while joking that Sai Abhyankkar had stolen the show.
“I felt like I was only the second hero of this film,” he said, referring to the young boy’s performance. He described Sai as a grown-up child with incredible energy and innocence, adding that he hoped the composer would never lose that spirit.
Vijay thanked Atlee for carefully choosing his projects and expressed confidence that Baththa would offer audiences a fresh cinematic experience.
Lijomol Jose, who became emotional while speaking at the event, said the film was particularly special to her. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Balaji Tharanidharan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee and Sai Abhyankkar, and thanked Vijay for his kindness, appreciation and encouragement throughout the journey.