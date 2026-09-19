‘Baththa’ is a film for every generation: Atlee

Atlee described Baththa as a commercial entertainer that explores humanity and responsibility, with something meaningful for every member of a family. “Very few films can transcend generations and teach something meaningful. ‘Baththa’ has something for fathers, mothers, daughters, sons and every human being,” he said, adding that the film presents its themes through commercial cinema.

Praising Balaji Tharanidharan for recreating the 1980s with authenticity, Atlee said the director never compromises when it comes to cinema. Atlee recalled how the project came to him through Vijay Sethupathi. “During ‘Jawan’, he told me about the project, and I immediately said, ‘Don’t give it to anyone; I want to produce it.’ That’s how ‘Baththa’ came to me,” he said.

He also praised Vijay Sethupathi for trusting him with the project and lauded Sai Abhyankkar’s work, urging audiences to experience the songs and background score on the big screen.