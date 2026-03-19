Basil on board Thalaivar 173; shoot to start mid-April

This could have marked the iconic on screen duo’s collaboration after 35 years. However, a source in the know told DT Next that it is too early to talk about it as the casting hasn’t been finalised. There were also speculations about Priyanka Mohan and Basil Joseph being cast for pivotal roles in the film. “Yes. Basil Joseph will be seen playing a strong character in Thalaivar 173. But Priyanka Mohan isn’t a part of the film.” Rajini, who also has Jailer 2 with Nelson and KH x RK reunion has been on film sets continuously. We were also told about when Thalaivar 173 will start rolling. “The movie will start rolling from April 20 and will be shot across different schedules. Other important announcements pertaining to the film will be made upon its launch,” the source added. With a tagline that reads, ‘Every family has a hero’, the movie is announced to be a Pongal 2027 release. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and the story is touted to be an action drama.