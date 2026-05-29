Bashir Badr: People's poet whose words echoed from college canteens to political corridors

Badr, who died at his Bhopal home at the age of 91, had stepped away from the limelight several years ago following the onset of dementia. But his poetry drew the Badr name out of the shadows. Those who didn't know his name perhaps knew his lines, and those who weren't familiar with the delicate nuance of Urdu poetry were aware that this was a literary giant who mattered.

Badr's passing has left a void in Urdu poetry that will be hard to fill.

The talent began to sparkle early in life. Born on February 15, 1935, in Faizabad (now Ayodhya), he was just seven when he started writing poetry.