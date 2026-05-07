'Bandar' teaser: Bobby Deol plays troubled star caught in scandal and chaos

MUMBAI: The teaser of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Bandar has been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse of Bobby Deol in a different avatar.
Dressed in a shimmering jacket and holding an electric guitar, the teaser introduces Deol in a flamboyant disco-inspired look, set against a recreated version of the iconic 1970s track Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi. It gives a dark and gripping glimpse into the chaotic life of a star who finds himself accused of a serious crime.
Soon after the teaser was released, several social media users shared their reactions. One wrote that the teaser "looks absolutely wild, intense, and completely unpredictable," with a "dark and mysterious atmosphere that instantly grabs attention." Others simply expressed excitement and anticipation. Following the success of his intense performance in Animal, Bobby Deol seems to be venturing into an entirely different cinematic space with Bandar.
The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet, and Nagesh Bhonsle.
Bandar has been penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed titles such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks, and backed by Zee Studios, Bandar is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.