Ban on Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 extended by four weeks

CHENNAI: In a shocking twist and turns of events, Delhi High Court has banned the release of Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 by four weeks. The hearing started at 11 am and a few minutes ago the court banned the film that came across as a shocker to Vikram's fans.

However, IVY Entertainment, who filed the case and producer of Veera Dheera Sooran, HR Pictures are trying to arrive at an amicable solution and release the film. Upon taking a decision, we hear that an appeal will be lodged and all efforts will be made to release the movie either today or tomorrow.

Also Read: FDFS of Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 cancelled amid legal tussle

Directed by SU Arunkumar, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan among others. GV Prakash has composed the music.