    FDFS of Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 cancelled amid legal tussle

    According to sources, B4U Entertainment, which acquired the film’s digital and satellite rights, ran into a conflict with the film's producers HR Pictures over the selling of OTT rights.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 March 2025 9:16 AM IST
    Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 poster 

    CHENNAI: The highly-anticipated Vikram's film Veera Dheera Sooran that was due for a release at 9 am today has seen a delay after the film ran into a legal trouble and an interim court order has been passed. The morning shows have been cancelled and there will be a clarity on the first show after the court hearing at 10.30 am.

    According to sources, B4U Entertainment, which acquired the film’s digital and satellite rights, ran into a conflict with the film's producers HR Pictures over the selling of OTT rights. As a result, major theater chains like PVR have stalled Veera Dheeran Sooran: Part 2's screening. The movie is likely to release around 12 noon today.

    The film's opening has taken a hit as US premieres have also been cancelled. Directed by SU Arunkumar, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan among others. GV Prakash has composed the music.

    DTNEXT Bureau

