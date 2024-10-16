Balakrishna, Boyapati reunite for Akhanda 2

CHENNAI: There has been a huge anticipation for a collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu after the success of their 2021 film, Akhanda. The wait is finally over as the makers have officially announced the film’s title with a pooja ceremony.

The actor and filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu’s fourth collaboration, which was tentatively titled BB, is now Akhanda 2-Thaandavam. Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta will produce the film, under the banner of 14 Reels Plus. Pragya Jaiswal, who played the leading lady in Akhanda is also part of the sequel.

Nandamuri Ramakrishna unveiled the Akhanda 2 title theme. It stands out with the terrific score of S Thaman.

Boyapati has penned a powerful script. The movie boasts a talented team of C Ram Prasad as the cinematographer, along with Santoshh D Detakae, and Tammiraju as the editor.

Shooting for the pan-Indian film will commence soon.