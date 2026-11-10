Balaji Murugadoss's war of words continues with TN police; cops say search was conducted following due legal procedure

Taking to his X timeline to post a video of the conversation that happened between him and the men claiming to be officials from the Narcotics Department, Balaji Murugadoss had said, "15 police from Narcotics came to my house last night!"

He then put out another tweet in which he said, "I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay. I want to know who gave the complaint and for what! I asked them a number of times they didn’t disclose. I’m up for blood test. But shame on your police department!"

He went on to add, "Fifteen police came to my house, all they found is three cats and one dog ! But I wanna know on what basis they came! There’s no search warrant since I’m clean I invited them home. But I need an explanation for this act of police."