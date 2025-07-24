Baby John roars onto screens with its world television premiere

CHENNAI: Get ready for a blockbuster massy entertainer as Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Baby John, is set to make it's world television premiere on July 27, at 8 pm, only on Zee Cinema.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, A For Apple Studios and Cine 1 Production, Baby John is a gripping action thriller, starring Jackie Shroff as a towering antagonist.

Speaking about his character, Varun shared, “I’ve always enjoyed playing massy, happy-go-lucky characters and this film has that and much more. Baby John gave me a chance to explore intense space as well.”

Keerthy spoke about the film, saying, “For me, family has always been everything. This film to me is a reflection of that very sentiment and I hope it touches your heart too.”

Wamiqa added, “Baby John was a big learning experience for me because the world of the film is so intense and fast-paced but we have all given our best. I truly value the trust between us, director, cast and crew.”