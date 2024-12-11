'Baby John' a 'complete package': SRK on Atlee's Hindi production debut starring Varun Dhawan

NEW DELHI: A complete package full of action... Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for "Baby John", produced by his "Jawan" director Atlee, after watching the trailer of the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer.

Shah Rukh, who worked with Atlee in the 2023 movie "Jawan", extended his wishes to the entire time of the film directed by Kalees.

"Baby John", also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff, marks the Hindi production debut of Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan under their A For Apple Studios.

In an X post on Monday, Shah Rukh wrote: "What an exciting trailer. Well done really looking forward to seeing the film….@kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like u. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer."

"Love u. @Varun_dvn. I am so happy to see u like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly u look Jaggu da… @keerthyofficial. #WamiqaGabbi all the best….A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team."

Atlee shared the actor's post on his X page and wrote: "Love you sir. Means a lot to us sir."

Varun, who starred with Shah Rukh in 2015's "Dilwale", also thanked the actor for his kind words.

"Your encouragement is fuel for every artist. Hope to make you proud, big brother," he wrote on X.

"Baby John" is slated to hit the big screens on December 25. The film is also backed by Jio Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.