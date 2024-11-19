Babil Khan looks back at one year of his path-breaking OTT series ‘The Railway Men’

MUMBAI: Actor Babil Khan is celebrating the first anniversary of his period streaming series ‘The Railway Men’. The actor essayed the role of Imad Riaz, a young loco pilot, whose contribution to the rescue operations in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy is unparalleled.

Reflecting on the journey, Babil shared, “Working on ‘The Railway Men’ was an emotional journey for me. It wasn’t just acting, but a heartfelt homage to the real heroes who stood tall in the face of tragedy. Even one year later, I still carry the lessons it taught me. Collaborating with legends like Madhavan Sir and K.K. Menon Sir was a privilege—they taught me so much during the shoot”.

His character in the series goes from being a Union Carbide worker to loco pilot at Bhopal Junction. The character’s transformation from innocence to bravery amidst the aftermath of the gas tragedy struck a chord with audiences, cementing Babil’s reputation as one of the industry’s brightest young talents. His raw depiction of grief and resilience brought depth to a story that continues to resonate with viewers.

To prepare for the role, Babil dedicated himself to fully understanding his character's world.

Sharing the details of his preparations, the actor said, "My main preparation involved mastering the Bhopali dialect and learning about life in 1984, particularly how workers and their families lived in the factory quarters”.

He added, “I visited the actual site before the shoot to witness the tragedy's impact firsthand. Walking through the factory in daylight gave me chills. It was a humbling experience that deepened my respect for their resilience”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has joined forces with ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for ‘The Umesh Chronicles’.



