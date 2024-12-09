Baaghi 4: Sanjay Dutt's first look as a menacing "villain" is chilling

MUMBAI: There is some exciting news for Sanjay Dutt fans as the 'Munna Bhai' actor has officially joined the cast of 'Baaghi 4', the latest instalment in the popular action franchise.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Sanjay shared his first look from the film.

The poster shows him in a menacing avatar. Sitting on a gothic-style throne, Dutt is seen holding a lifeless woman in a blood-stained gown. His fierce expression, paired with his bloodied white shirt and dishevelled hair, adds to the dark and intense vibe of the poster. The poster also has a tagline "Every Aashiq is a Villain."

In the poster, Tiger can be seen sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in hand and a bottle of alcohol nearby. His face, the walls, and the floor are splattered with blood, while several bodies lie around him.

The 'Baaghi' franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie 'Varsham' and the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The second instalment, 'Baaghi 2', came out in the year 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it was a remake of the Telugu movie 'Kshanam'. This film starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, 'Baaghi 3' was released, again directed by Ahmed Khan. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.