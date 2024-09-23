Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with Pashmina Roshan for new track 'Jachdi'

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is leaving no stone unturned to surprise his fans with his musical talent. After releasing 'Reh Ja' track recently, he is now all set to come up with a new song titled 'Jachdi'.

Interestingly, the music video of 'Jachdi' will feature him alongside actress Pashmina Roshan, who is Hrithik Roshan's cousin and daughter of Rajesh Roshan.

On Monday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared the first poster of the song. In the image, Ayushmann and Pashmina, dressed in traditional attire, can be seen looking adorably at each other.

"Aa raha hu leke #Jachdi iss Navratri ko aur LIT banane featuring the stunning @pashminaroshan.The track drops on 27th September

Presave Now. Link In Bio," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ayushmann was seen in 'Dream Girl 2', which hit the theatres in 2023. As the film clocked a year in August 2024, Ayushmann took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced working in the film.

"The love and appreciation that Dream Girl 2 keeps on garnering has truly been a delight! The film will always hold a special place in my heart, not only because of the success it got but for the joy it spread amongst people," he said in a statement shared by the film's team.

In the film, Ayushmann was seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

While sharing his experience of being part of the film, he added that making people laugh with your acting is a great thing and he did the same in the film, "As an actor, if you can evoke a sense of happiness in your audience and bring a smile to their faces, I feel it's half the job done, and that's what Dream Girl 2 did," he added.

On the first anniversary of the film, he shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen getting a surprise gift containing the possessions of his character Pooja from the film. He then receives a call from another Pooja, which startles the actor for a time. He then feels relieved when the caller asks him if he wants a credit card.He captioned the video with, "Naam chahe jitne bhi ho, asli Pooja toh sirf ek hi hai"

In the film, Ayushmann shared screen space with Ananya Panday.