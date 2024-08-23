Awards like these motivate you to do more good work, says Rishab Shetty

CHENNAI: Rishab Shetty has created an unprecedented success phenomenon with Kantara.

While the actor received tremendous love and accolades across the nation, the biggest recognition came his way when he recently won the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for Kantara in the Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category.

Overwhelmed with the win, Rishab has finally opened up about the win.

During an interview, Rishab said, "There are lots of stories that I want to tell about what I've seen in society. It's the people who made the first film such a big hit. We have to give better content, entertain more, and work hard more."

"It's more of a responsibility now on us. Awards like these motivate you to do more good work. We make a film wholeheartedly. People should like it, that's the main thought," he added.

"I feel the same during the first morning show of the film. That's what happens to me every time. I had thought long ago that I have to do something that gets both box office success and awards. But that's not how you start making a film," he further added.

Walking back into his initial days, he said, "When I came into the industry, I got some opportunities here and there. I worked as an assistant director on a couple of films, then got a chance to act but it didn't get executed."

"So, 10 years of my life went just like that. There was no excitement or expectation. Then, I got a chance to direct. I used to just work and tend to not get overexcited because I'm just a part of the film. I believe whatever happens is because of teamwork." he shared.

"Overall Kantara is my fourth film as a director and a hero, but this was the first time I both directed and acted in the same film. I take the idea to my co-writers and then our brainstorming begins with my DOP, my wife (Pragathi Shetty) who is a costume designer, and my producers. While this process is underway, I also keep thinking about how I will go about direction and acting parallelly," he said.

Moreover, while speaking about his equation with Hombale Films, he said, "They have a different equation with me and a different equation with the other artists. I freely discuss the subject with them and exchange ideas. If I like their inputs, I take them into account. I don't have any ego."

Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.