'Awarding Vairamuthu would morally stain Jnanpith prize': Tamil readers, writers' collective

CHENNAI: A collective of Tamil writers, translators and social activists has urged the Jnanpith committee to immediately withdraw this year's award announced for lyricist-poet Vairamuthu, citing concerns over literary merit and serious allegations against him.
In a joint public statement, the signatories stated that the country's highest literary honour must reflect distinguished creativity, human ethics, and social values. They argued that the decision undermines both the credibility of the award and the ethos of Tamil literature.
The statement contended that Vairamuthu's body of work does not adequately represent the depth and diversity of Tamil literary traditions, alleging that it is largely driven by commercial considerations linked to the film industry rather than enduring literary value.
"Bestowing such a high honour upon a commercial writer basking in mere wordplay, whose works fail to reflect the genuine emotions of the people, is an insult to true literary stalwarts," the statement added.
It also flagged allegations of sexual harassment raised by multiple women during the #MeToo movement, stating that conferring a prestigious honour on an individual facing such accusations runs contrary to contemporary societal standards that emphasise gender justice and accountability. "It would morally stain the award as well. Not only one, 17-18 women have accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment," it said.
"A writer's life is as significant as his work. Bestowing a high honour on a person burdened with such serious allegations is at odds with a society that champions women's rights," the statement noted.
Further pointing out to a precedent in Kerala, where the ONV Literary Award to Vairamuthu was withdrawn following protests over similar concerns, the collective urged the Jnanpith committee to take note of this moral precedent and act responsibly.
Emphasising that literary awards should uphold the integrity of a nation's cultural legacy rather than merely elevate individuals, the signatories warned that proceeding with the decision could erode the long-standing credibility of the Jnanpith.
The statement has been endorsed by 230 personalities from across the state, including writers Senthil Hari, Ambai, Varija Yakoob, Durai Arivazhagan, translator Nirmalya (Sahitya Akademi awardee), poets Sukumaran, Deepu Hari, and Vikramadithyan.