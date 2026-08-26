Avengers: Endgame returns with extended cut, Doomsday sneak peek

CHENNAI: Marvel fans in India are set to relive the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga as Avengers: Endgame Encore returns to cinemas on September 25.
Marvel Studios is bringing the 2019 blockbuster back to the big screen in an extended presentation that will include new material connected to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18.
The Encore edition will be screened across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The extended version has a runtime of around 185 minutes, making it approximately four minutes longer than the original theatrical release. It will feature a custom introduction, additional material connected to Avengers: Doomsday and a new post-credits end tag linking the two films.
Fans watching the film on IMAX and screens certified under Marvel Studios Presents INFINITY VISION will also get an additional sneak peek of Avengers: Doomsday. The new premium-large-format certification promises larger screens, brighter images and enhanced sound.
The announcement has also been amplified by actor Robert Downey Jr, who shared a poster of the re-release on Instagram with the caption, “B4 we move forward - Let’s run it back.”
Marvel Studios, meanwhile, shared a video announcing the return, writing, “Reassemble the team & relive the experience as Avengers Endgame: Encore returns to theaters September 25.”
Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, originally released in 2019 and concluded the Infinity Saga with the Avengers final battle against Thanos. The film became one of the biggest cinematic events in history.
The theatrical return comes ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom and reunite several major Marvel characters.