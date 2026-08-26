Avengers: Endgame returns with extended cut, Doomsday sneak peek

Marvel Studios is bringing the 2019 blockbuster back to the big screen in an extended presentation that will include new material connected to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18.

The Encore edition will be screened across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The extended version has a runtime of around 185 minutes, making it approximately four minutes longer than the original theatrical release. It will feature a custom introduction, additional material connected to Avengers: Doomsday and a new post-credits end tag linking the two films.