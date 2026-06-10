Avanthika Sundar makes acting debut with volleyball-based film Attacker

CHENNAI: The makers of Attacker, starring Pavish and debutant Avanthika Sundar in the lead roles, have unveiled the film's introductory video. Produced by Dinesh Raj under the banner of Zinema Media and Entertainment Limited, the film is directed by newcomer Thamo Nagabooshanam, a former associate of filmmaker Pa Ranjith.
The film has drawn attention for being Tamil cinema's first feature to be centred entirely around volleyball. Exploring the sport's cultural significance and social roots, Attacker aims to present a story deeply connected to the lives and communities shaped by the game.
The project also marks the acting debut of Avanthika Sundar, daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker actor Sundar C.She stars alongside Pavish, Dhanush's nephew, in the sports drama.
To prepare for their roles, the lead actors reportedly underwent more than six months of rigorous training with professional volleyball players. Several prominent Indian volleyball players have also been cast in key roles to lend authenticity to the narrative.
Produced as the third venture of Zinema Media and Entertainment Limited, Attacker is currently being shot across locations in South India. The makers describe the film as a unique sports drama that blends athletic competition with themes of identity, community and aspiration.