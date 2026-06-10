Avanthika Sundar makes acting debut with volleyball-based film Attacker

The film has drawn attention for being Tamil cinema's first feature to be centred entirely around volleyball. Exploring the sport's cultural significance and social roots, Attacker aims to present a story deeply connected to the lives and communities shaped by the game.

The project also marks the acting debut of Avanthika Sundar, daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker actor Sundar C.She stars alongside Pavish, Dhanush's nephew, in the sports drama.