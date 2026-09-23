Australian Parliament honours Ilaiyaraaja with ceremonial stamp marking his 50 years in cinema

The stamp features a portrait of the musician along with details of his career.

In a post on X, Ilaiyaraaja thanked Australian Finance Minister Enver Erdogan MP and members of the Victorian government for the honour, calling it a deeply moving moment. He also shared a video where he can be seen thanking the country's government officials for the honour.

"Being born in a small village in Tamil Nadu and being honoured in the Australian Parliament is a truly moving experience," Ilayaraja wrote. He also expressed gratitude to the artists who have worked with him over the years and to generations of fans who have embraced his music.