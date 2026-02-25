‘Audience always accept well-written characters,’ says Riddhi Kumar

Riddhi made her debut eight years ago in the Telugu film industry and she feels that the love has always been constant. “The audience in the south have been respectful and supportive when they see a good artiste or film. Just like their films, they are also homely and traditional.

They own the artistes they love and have a strong bonding with films they watch. Their connection has been emotional and the love I believe has elevated to another level after the release of The RajaSaab,” she says with a huge smile.