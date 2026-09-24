Audible announces 'Odysseus Rising', a new sci-fi adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey'

Audible, a leading provider of spoken word entertainment, on Thursday announced "Odysseus Rising", a new original sci-fi adaptation of Homer's "The Odyssey", written by acclaimed novelist Adrian Tchaikovsky and narrated by "Lord of the Rings" and "Planet of the Apes" star Andy Serkis.

The project has been in development since late 2024, bringing together two of science fiction's most prestigious voices for this epic retelling, the audio platform said.

Odysseus was the subject of Nolan's latest hit where Matt Damon stepped up to play the battle-weary warrior. First movie to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, the film turned out to be a box office behemoth by earning UD 1.68 billion at the box office. It also became one of the most debated movies in Nolan's career.

The Audible's take on the epic story by "Children of Time" author blends storytelling with groundbreaking sound design featuring Dolby Atmos to deliver an interstellar retelling of Homer’s epic tale, a release stated here.

"Taking on a project like this was a real challenge, working with the spirit of the original and exploring the concepts of gods, monsters and the great journey through the science-fiction tradition. Following in Odysseus’s footsteps and taking his travels into the realms of space and time, was a real privilege and I’m over the moon to be working with Andy Serkis on the project,” Tchaikovsky said.

Serkis, praised Tchaikovsky’s re-imagining of “The Odyssey” as “a staggering act of ingenuity”.