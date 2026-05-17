Atlee & Priya Atlee name their baby girl ‘Miyou’

On Sunday, the couple announced that they have named their newborn “Miyou.”

The announcement post on Instagram also included a picture of the baby’s tiny hand, along with the text, “A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts.”

"Our art of love now has a name...MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love With luv ,MEER , PRIYA & ATLEE (sic)," read the caption of the joint post.

On April 20, Atlee and Priya announced the arrival of their second child with another social media post that went, "Feeling blessed" and shared a poster that contained a drawing of their son Meer, which read, "Yay! I've got a baby sister!"