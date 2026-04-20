Atlee, Priya Atlee blessed with a baby girl!

On the work front, Atlee is now working on his next film 'Raaka', featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday recently, the makers had revealed the first look of the actor in the film. The first look featured an intense close-up of a bald Allu Arjun’s rugged face. His face is partially hidden by what appears to be a wolf's claw. The entire picture adds a primal, warrior-like aesthetic.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, had, while formally announcing this project last year had made it clear that the project would have world class experts working on it.