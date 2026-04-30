Atlee opts for body double for Deepika Padukone in Raaka shoot amid pregnancy reports

CHENNAI:Director Atlee is said to have decided not to reduce scenes featuring Deepika Padukone in his upcoming film Raaka, opting instead to use body doubles for action sequences amid reports of the actor’s pregnancy.
The film, backed by Sun Pictures, stars Allu Arjun in the lead, with Deepika Padukone playing the female lead. Reports said her role carries equal importance to that of the lead actor.
According to a Maalaimalar report, following speculation that her action scenes might be scaled down, the team has chosen to proceed with the original plan by using stand-ins for physically demanding portions.
It is learnt that three women resembling Deepika Padukone have been shortlisted to perform action sequences as body doubles, while the actor will continue to appear in all other scenes.
The move is aimed at ensuring that the storyline and character arc remain unchanged while also prioritising safety during filming.
The project is said to explore a parallel-universe theme, backed by extensive VFX work, with Allu Arjun likely to take on multiple roles, marking a first in his career.
Raaka marks a major project for Atlee and has generated interest among fans, especially with the combination of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.
Further details regarding the film’s schedule and release are awaited.