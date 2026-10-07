Atlee hopes to bring Marudhanayagam back with Kamal, Sethupathi

Atlee, who produced Baththa, spoke about the difficult journey behind the film and responded to those who perceive his confidence as arrogance. He said he wanted to remain honest to his work and let it speak for itself. Comparing setbacks to milk turning into curd and then ghee, he said difficult experiences can take people to the next stage. “I am confident. If that sounds arrogant, then keep it,” he said.

Speaking about Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee said, “More than being a good actor, he is a good person first. I have learned a lot from him.” He added that Vijay Sethupathi had gained recognition across India and said he wanted to take the actor to a wider audience.

Atlee also shared his wish to revive Marudhanayakam with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, if an opportunity arises. “I have ideas for little things that will add to Marudhanayagam’s story. If Vijay Sethupathi acts in the film, you wouldn’t be able to predict what kind of character he is playing. Once I reach a stage where I can arrange the budget to make this film, I will definitely do it,” Atlee added.

He had special praise for Sai Abhyankar, describing him as “a child of God”. Recalling an experience in London, he said around 200 musicians who performed Abhyankar’s music applauded his work. “I am sure he will go on to become a proud symbol of Tamil Nadu,” Atlee said.