Atlee hopes to bring Marudhanayagam back with Kamal, Sethupathi

CHENNAI: With Baththa doing well at the box office, the film’s team gathered for a success meet, sharing memories from its making and the response to the film. Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose, Sai Prithviraj, music composer Sai Abhyankar, director Balaji Tharaneetharan and producer Atlee spoke about the film’s journey.
Lijomol Jose, who plays Kannima, said she was nervous during the film’s audio launch but felt relieved after audiences embraced her character. “I am very grateful to the people who accepted me as Kannima. I am proud to have acted in this film,” she said. She also spoke about working with Vijay Sethupathi, praising the freedom he gives fellow artistes, and appreciated the performances of Sai Prithviraj and Sahasra. She recalled Chellame Magale, composed by Sai Abhyankar, and urged audiences to continue supporting the film.
For Sai Prithviraj, who plays Sabari, Baththa marks his first film. Describing the experience as a mix of fear and joy, he credited director Balaji Tharaneetharan for bringing out his performance. Recalling his experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi, he said, “It was scary when I was acting with Sethu sir, but he treated me like a friend. He was fun and sometimes scolded me, but he always told me to study hard.”
Sai Abhyankar said he had mixed feelings when he was first approached for the project. Though Balaji was initially unsure about choosing him, Abhyankar said he gradually gained the director’s confidence through the songs and was later entrusted with the background score. He thanked Atlee for believing in him and said the filmmaker had assured him that he would compose the music for his second film too.
Director Balaji Tharaneetharan said he first narrated the story to Vijay Sethupathi, who introduced him to Atlee after liking the script. Speaking about Lijomol, Balaji said she joined the shoot three days after it began but immediately brought confidence and honesty to the character. He also admitted that he was initially hesitant about choosing Sai Abhyankar, but said the composer eventually won his confidence with the background score.
Vijay Sethupathi thanked the press and media for helping the film reach audiences. Comparing the anxiety of a film’s release to waiting outside a hospital while one’s wife is in labour, he recalled the difficulties the project faced before Atlee came on board. “I approached three producers and they did not agree to make this film. Atlee believed in it,” Vijay said. He added that while cinema is a business and producers naturally have questions, Balaji Tharaneetharan’s three films had all been good films.
The actor also spoke about working with Sai Prithviraj. Since his character had to intimidate the child in the film, Vijay said he deliberately maintained a certain distance during the shoot.
Atlee, who produced Baththa, spoke about the difficult journey behind the film and responded to those who perceive his confidence as arrogance. He said he wanted to remain honest to his work and let it speak for itself. Comparing setbacks to milk turning into curd and then ghee, he said difficult experiences can take people to the next stage. “I am confident. If that sounds arrogant, then keep it,” he said.
Speaking about Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee said, “More than being a good actor, he is a good person first. I have learned a lot from him.” He added that Vijay Sethupathi had gained recognition across India and said he wanted to take the actor to a wider audience.
Atlee also shared his wish to revive Marudhanayakam with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, if an opportunity arises. “I have ideas for little things that will add to Marudhanayagam’s story. If Vijay Sethupathi acts in the film, you wouldn’t be able to predict what kind of character he is playing. Once I reach a stage where I can arrange the budget to make this film, I will definitely do it,” Atlee added.
He had special praise for Sai Abhyankar, describing him as “a child of God”. Recalling an experience in London, he said around 200 musicians who performed Abhyankar’s music applauded his work. “I am sure he will go on to become a proud symbol of Tamil Nadu,” Atlee said.