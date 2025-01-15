Athravaa's DNA teaser nears 4 million views

CHENNAI: On Pongal, actor-director Dhanush unveiled the teaser of Atharvaa Murali's DNA. Directed by Nelson Venkatesan and produced by Olympia Movies, the two-minute teaser promises a fast-paced thriller.

DNA has Nimisha Sajayan playing the female lead. Ramesh Thilak, Balaji Sakthivel, Chetan, Karunakaran and Riythvika among others play crucial roles in the film. The much-anticipated project has been in the making since 2023.

Sources close to the film unit tell us that the release date for DNA will be announced soon. Atharvaa also has Thanal and Sudha Kongara's SK 25 in various stages of production.