Atharvaa's 'Idhayam Murali' to hit screens on July 10

The film has triggered huge expectations and is among the most eagerly awaited entertainers of the year. Actor Atharvaa had, at the time of the film's title launch, dedicated this film to all those in one-side love. Participating in the title launch event that was held at the premises of the St Joseph’s Institute of Technology in Chennai, Atharvaa, who plays the role of Idhayam Murali in the film, had asked the gathering of students, “How many of you are in one-side love?” He then went on to say, “To be honest, the joy, the sadness, the disappointment that one experiences in one-side love is much more significant than what one experiences in a double-side love relationship and is unforgettable in life. We wanted to showcase all this and dedicate a film to one-side love.”

The title of the film, ‘Idhayam Murali’, reminds one of the cult classic ‘Idhayam’, which happens to be one of the biggest hits of actor Atharvaa’s father, Murali. Speaking about the title, Atharvaa had said, “We did not keep this title ‘Idhayam Murali’ for the sake of my dad. In the film, I have an Idhayam Murali within me. I have a one-side love. Likewise, I know there must be an Idhayam Murali in all of you. As they say in this film, beyond Laila- Majnu, Romeo-Juliet, if there is recognition for one-side love, it is Idhayam Murali. So, very happy to have done this film.I dedicate this film to all the one-side lovers out here.”