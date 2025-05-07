Atharvaa's DNA to release in June

CHENNAI: Marking actor Atharvaa's birthday on Wednesday, the makers of his upcoming film DNA announced that the film will release in June. Nelson Venkatesan of Oru Naal Koothu and Monster fame is helming the film.

Nimisha Sajayan is playing the female lead, and the film also stars Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekar, Chetan, Riythvika KP, Subramanian Siva, Karunakaran and Pasanga Sivakumar in key roles.

Interestingly, Sreekanth Hariharan, Sathya Prakash, Anal Akash, Praveen Saivi and Sahi Siva are composing the songs. Ghibran is scoring the background music. The gripping and intense teaser of DNA was unveiled in January.

Backed by Jayanthi Ambedkar, Parthiban is handling the camera for DNA, while Sabu Joseph VJ is taking care of the cuts.

Meanwhile, Atharvaa has Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi, in which he shares the screen with Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela. He also has Idhayam Murali and Thanal in different stages of production.