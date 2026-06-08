Atharvaa Murali wraps up dubbing for 'Idhayam Murali'

CHENNAI: Actor Atharvaa Murali, who plays the lead in director Aakash Baskaran’s eagerly awaited romantic drama, ‘Idhayam Murali’, has now wrapped up dubbing for the film.
The film, featuring actors Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 10 this year.
Taking to its X timeline, Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, released a video that showed Atharvaa completing dubbing for his portions in the film and wrote, "A memorable journey like no other. Thank you @atharvaamurali for making #IdhayamMurali extra special for us. FROM JULY 10 in theatres worldwide."
Earlier this month, the makers had released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video on the occasion of actor Atharvaa's birthday.
For the unaware, the makers had only recently disclosed the fact that Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil had come on board the film.
Taking to its X timeline, Dawn Pictures had said, "When FaFa illuminated the sets of #IdhayamMurali. The one and only #FahadhFaasil features in the @AakashBaskaran directorial, coming to cinemas this summer."
The makers had then released a video clip that showed Fahadh Faasil shooting for the film and interacting with the crew.
The film has triggered huge expectations and is among the most eagerly awaited entertainers of the year.
Actor Atharvaa had, at the time of the film's title launch, dedicated this film to all those in one-side love.
Participating in the title launch event that was held at the premises of the St Joseph’s Institute of Technology in Chennai, Atharvaa, who plays the role of Idhayam Murali in the film, had asked the gathering of students, “How many of you are in one-side love?”
He then went on to say, “To be honest, the joy, the sadness, the disappointment that one experiences in one-side love is much more significant than what one experiences in a double-side love relationship and is unforgettable in life. We wanted to showcase all this and dedicate a film to one-side love.”
The title of the film, ‘Idhayam Murali’, reminds one of the cult classic ‘Idhayam’, which happens to be one of the biggest hits of actor Atharvaa’s father, Murali.
Speaking about the title, Atharvaa had said, “We did not keep this title ‘Idhayam Murali’ for the sake of my dad. In the film, I have an Idhayam Murali within me. I have a one-side love. Likewise, I know there must be an Idhayam Murali in all of you. As they say in this film, beyond Laila- Majnu, Romeo-Juliet, if there is recognition for one-side love, it is Idhayam Murali. So, very happy to have done this film.I dedicate this film to all the one-side lovers out here.”
The teaser of the film showed Atharvaa playing a character called Idhayam Murali in the film. It begins with Atharvaa sitting in the US and watching a video of a friend of his proposing to his girlfriend. Just as he finishes watching the clip, he receives a call from his uncle, asking him where he is as all the guests for his wedding have arrived and are enquiring about him. Idhayaa tells him that he is in New York. His uncle, shocked by the response, asks him to return to India. Idhayaa says he will head to the airport immediately to which his uncle says that he will stay online till he boards a plane back home…
One of south India’s top music directors Thaman returns to acting with this film. Thaman was last seen as a hero in director Shankar’s much talked about film ‘Boys’. Interestingly, Thaman has also scored the music for this film.
Apart from Atharvaa, Preity Mukundhan, Kayadu Lohar, and Thaman, the film will also feature Natty, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid, Angeline, Pragya, Sudhakar and Yashashree among others.
Cinematography for the film is by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing is by Pradeep E Ragav. Senthilkumar Kesavan has co-directed this film which has dialogues by Ramanagirivasan, Aakash Baskaran and Dravid Selvam.