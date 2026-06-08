Atharvaa Murali wraps up dubbing for 'Idhayam Murali'

The film, featuring actors Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead, is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 10 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, released a video that showed Atharvaa completing dubbing for his portions in the film and wrote, "A memorable journey like no other. Thank you @atharvaamurali for making #IdhayamMurali extra special for us. FROM JULY 10 in theatres worldwide."