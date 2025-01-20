Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali begin shooting for Mirage

CHENNAI: After acing their on-screen pairing in films like Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Sunday Holiday, B Tech, 2018, and Kishkindha Kaandam, Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali are back with Mirage.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the shooting of the film commenced following a traditional pooja ceremony held in Kozhikode.

‘Fades as you get closer’ as the tagline reads, Mirage is jointly scripted by Jeethu and Srinivas Abrol from a story by Aparna R Tarakad. The film also stars Hannah Reji Koshy, Sampath and Hakim Shahjahan in prominent roles. Satheesh Kurup will be the cinematographer for Mirage, with V S Vinayak as the editor. Produced by Mukesh R Mehta, Jatin M Sethi, and C V Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment, Vishnu Shyam is the music director. Apart from that, Asif has Sarkeet by Thamar KV, which is slated to release in April, debutante Sethunath Padmakumar’s Abhyanthara Kuttavali and Tiki Taka by Rohit VS in the pipeline.

Aparna was last seen in Rudhiram alongside Raj B Shetty, which was a psychological thriller.