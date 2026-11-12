Ashwin begins dubbing for Jayaram's 'Good News'

Sources close to the unit said that the dubbing process for the film officially began on Wednesday at D Studios. The team began the dubbing schedule with a traditional pooja ceremony, seeking the blessings of the divine for the smooth and successful completion of the film's post-production activities.

Actor Ashwin commenced dubbing for his portions, marking the beginning of this important phase in the film's journey towards its theatrical release. The auspicious occasion was graced by the film's co-producer Saiprabhu Jayakumar and director Nagendra Murugan, who were present at D Studios to oversee the commencement of the dubbing process. The unit had wrapped up the film's shooting in the last week of October.

Movietron Production, the production house that is making the film, had taken to its social media timelines to announce the wrapping up of shooting. It had said, "From “One last shot!” to “Pack-up sollunga boss!”. Crazy scenes, crazier people, endless laughter, unforgettable memories, and a whole lot of GOOD NEWS! GOOD NEWS is - THAT’S A WRAP! Produced By @j_saivinoth, Co-produced by @jksaiprabhu @Movietronindia." The makers also released a video on the occasion that comprised of BTS moments from the film's sets. The unit of the film had completed its first schedule of shooting in July this year. Sources close to the unit have told IANS that the film will be a wholesome family entertainer. The film, they claim, will aim to bring audiences a heartwarming family entertainer filled with emotion, humour, and memorable moments.

Produced under the banner of Movietron Production, Good News stars veteran actor Jayaram and Ashwin in the lead, with Kalyani Anil making her Tamil cinema debut as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Asha Sarath, Muthukumar, Jaffer, Kuraishi, Deepa, Vinothini, Divya, Manimegalai, Jensan Diwakar, and several other talented artistes. A highlight of the upcoming film is that acclaimed filmmaker director Pandiraj has written the dialogues for the film.

Widely celebrated for his emotionally rich family entertainers and relatable storytelling, director Pandiraj's contribution is expected to add immense strength, warmth, humour, and authenticity to the screenplay, making it a significant creative asset for the film. The film boasts a talented technical crew with Praveenkumar handling cinematography, Siddu Kumar composing the music, Sherif Master choreographing the songs, Karthickvasan serving as the Art Director, and Arjune Babu as the editor. L. M. Dhanasehar serves as the Executive Producer, while Aravindhan is the Second Executive Producer.

