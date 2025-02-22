Ashwath-Pradeep combo will work with AGS Productions again, says Dragon director Ashwath

CHENNAI: Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose film ‘Dragon’ featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar in the lead has taken a strong opening, has now announced that actor Pradeep Ranganathan and he will again be teaming up with the same production house AGS Productions for another film.

Soon after a screening of the film for the media, the director, Ashwath Marimuthu, in the presence of the actor and the producers of the film, said, “The Pradeep-Ashwath combo will again work with AGS (productions).”

To this, producer Archana Kalpathi, who was nearby, asked, “In 2027?” Ashwath replied, “After I complete #STR51, which I am again doing for AGS Productions, Pradeep and I, based on his dates, will again work with AGS Productions. Two hundred per cent, we will work with AGS. The world is functioning on the basis of faith. This production house did not give me my next film after watching this film ‘Dragon’. They signed me up for their next film even when ‘Dragon’ was getting made. They did so on the basis of the faith they had in me. That faith came after seeing that I was sticking to the budget, the deadlines and the way we worked. I thank them for that.”

‘Dragon’, which released to positive reviews today, was a sure shot success even before it released as the film had already recovered the amount that was invested in it just from non-theatrical business.

In fact, director Ashwath Marimuthu, in an exclusive interview to IANS, had earlier said, “We made this film on a budget of Rs 37 crores. Already, we have got back that amount from the satellite, OTT rights and other rights that have already been sold. We have got all bases covered.”

Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment too, in another interview to an online media entity, had confirmed this information. She said, “Dragon is a table profit for us. That is because OTT is sold, satellite is done – all business is done. Whatever theatrically we do, it will be a profitable venture for us. What is the scale of profit, we don’t know. Will it be two times, three times or will it be like 30 per cent or 40 per cent, we don’t know. But whatever we make, we are quite happy with it. “

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film has music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film is jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.



