Ashwath Marimuthu to replace Cibi Chakravarthy as Thalaivar 173 director

DT Next learns that there were multiple reasons for Cibi to walk out of the project. “The Telugu film which Cibi was supposed to make with Nani has run into trouble after the budget shot up from Rs 65 crore to Rs 150 crore. Producer Chitturi Srinivasa has approached Tamil Film Producers’ Council and has refrained from issuing an NoC to Cibi. He even asked RKFI if he could be a part of Thalaivar 173 which could compensate him for the losses from pre-production of Nani’s film, which was rejected by RKFI.

Meanwhile, Ashwath has a storyline for Rajinikanth which the team has liked. Prior to this, Ashwath was about to direct a movie with Silambarasan for AGS Entertainment. Since, Silambarasan’s Arasan too is taking time, Ashwath and STR mutually agreed to finish Rajini’s film before their collaboration,” a source told DT Next. An official announcement on this will be made soon.