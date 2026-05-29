Ashwath Marimuthu to play a cop in Pradeep’s production

The filmmaker is said to be playing a cop, which will be directed by a debutant or an erstwhile assistant of Pradeep Ranganathan. “The movie will be a female-centric project in which Mamitha Baiju will play the female lead.” The project went on floors earlier this week. The makers will complete Ashwath’s portions so that it doesn’t clash with his directorial with Rajinikanth that will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The Ashwath-Rajini film is in pre-production stages.