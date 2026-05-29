Ashwath Marimuthu to play a cop in Pradeep’s production

CHENNAI: Director turning heroes is no new tale in Tamil cinema. After Pradeep Ranganthan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, nowdirector Ashwath Marimuthu is all set to don the greasepaint in Pradeep Ranganathan’s production.
The filmmaker is said to be playing a cop, which will be directed by a debutant or an erstwhile assistant of Pradeep Ranganathan. “The movie will be a female-centric project in which Mamitha Baiju will play the female lead.” The project went on floors earlier this week. The makers will complete Ashwath’s portions so that it doesn’t clash with his directorial with Rajinikanth that will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The Ashwath-Rajini film is in pre-production stages.
This Ashwath-Mamitha film will be Pradeep’s second production after Loveyapa, the Hindi version of Love Today. Official updates will be announced by the makers soon. Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep had shared screen space in Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran. Mamitha was last seen in Kara and also has Vishwanath & Sons with Suriya and Irandu Vaanam with Vishnu Vishal.