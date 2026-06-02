Ashwath Marimuthu to direct Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173?

On Tuesday, RKFI took to its social media timelines to greet Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday. It wrote, "From Imagination to Inspiration Birthday wishes to Director @Dir_Ashwath #HBDAshwathMarimuthu #AshwathMarimuthu."

The birthday video, which had a song with phrases like "Hit 'em up", "give them a fun ride, Serving that thump right", has led to a number of fans believing that the the director was indeed the one who had been picked to direct #Thalaivar173, a film that has already seen two directors step in and step out of it.