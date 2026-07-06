Ashwath Marimuthu, Mamitha Baiju to play lead in Pradeep Ranganathan's first film as producer

The film, which is to be jointly directed by six assistant directors of Pradeep Ranganathan who are being referred to as the Alpha unit, will feature Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' co-star Mamitha Baiju and his 'Dragon' director Ashwath Marimuthu in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, director Ashwath Marimuthu congratulated Pradeep Ranganathan on turning producer. He wrote, "Congrats on your first production @pradeeponelife. Fly high! Happy to be a part."

Pradeep Ranganathan, for his part, announced the launch of the project with a video, which he shared on his social media timelines.