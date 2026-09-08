Ashok Selvan’s Anbil Avan to hit screens on September 25

CHENNAI: Actor Ashok Selvan’s upcoming Tamil film Anbil Avan’ is set to release worldwide on September 25.
The release date was announced by Ashok Selvan through his social media page, where he described the film as a “very special” project and urged audiences to watch it in theatres.
Directed by R Karthikeyan, the film stars Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. The film has music by Govind Vasantha.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Gowtham Rajendran, editor Selva RK and art director Manikandan Srinivasan. The film is produced by K Karunamoorthy, Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam.
Anbil Avan is backed by SonyLIV and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25.