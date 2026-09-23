Ashok Selvan’s ‘Anbil Avan’ postponed, to now release on October 2

CHENNAI: Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan's Anbil Avan has been postponed from its scheduled September 25 release date. The makers have officially announced that the film will now hit theatres worldwide on October 2.
The announcement comes shortly after the film’s preview event, which was held on Monday (September 21). The event was attended by the film’s cast and crew, including Ashok Selvan, Preity Mukhundhan, debutant director R Karthikeyan and producers.
Explaining the delay, the makers said that Anbil Avan was made over nearly two years with a great deal of love and dedication. They added that the additional week would help them ensure that the film gets the grand release it deserves.
“The extra week is necessary to ensure that the film reaches you with the grandeur and grand release it deserves,” the team said in its statement, while seeking the audience’s continued love and support.
Anbil Avan is billed to be an action-romance film. The film's official synopsis reads thus: Suriya and Iyal move to a quiet hill town in search of a fresh start, only to find themselves trapped in a dangerous world that threatens their love, their future, and their very survival.
Debutant R Kaarthikeyan, who wrote the screenplay along with Vignesh Raja and Ashok Selvan, has directed the film. Anbil Avan marks his debut as a filmmaker.
Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan are the leads while Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu and Maha Delhi Ganesh, among others, play supporting roles.
Govind Vasantha has composed the music for the film, which is produced by K Karunamoorthy, Ashok Selvan, and Abinaya Selvam under the banners of Ayngaran International and Happy High Pictures.
The film has also been in the spotlight for an action sequence featuring Ashok Selvan. In one of the scenes, the actor reportedly performed a 70-foot jump without using a body double, adding to anticipation surrounding the film.
With the postponement, Anbil Avan is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026.