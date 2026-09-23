Ashok Selvan’s ‘Anbil Avan’ postponed, to now release on October 2

About Anbil Avan

Anbil Avan is billed to be an action-romance film. The film's official synopsis reads thus: Suriya and Iyal move to a quiet hill town in search of a fresh start, only to find themselves trapped in a dangerous world that threatens their love, their future, and their very survival.

Debutant R Kaarthikeyan, who wrote the screenplay along with Vignesh Raja and Ashok Selvan, has directed the film. Anbil Avan marks his debut as a filmmaker.

Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan are the leads while Sabumon Abdusamad, Kadirbalu and Maha Delhi Ganesh, among others, play supporting roles.

Govind Vasantha has composed the music for the film, which is produced by K Karunamoorthy, Ashok Selvan, and Abinaya Selvam under the banners of Ayngaran International and Happy High Pictures.

The film has also been in the spotlight for an action sequence featuring Ashok Selvan. In one of the scenes, the actor reportedly performed a 70-foot jump without using a body double, adding to anticipation surrounding the film.

With the postponement, Anbil Avan is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026.