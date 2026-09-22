Ashok Selvan gets emotional, reveals pledging father’s property for ‘Anbil Avan’

Several speakers praised Abinaya Selvam of Happy High Pictures for her dedication to the project. Director Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil, has penned the story.

Stunt choreographer Peter Hein delivered an emotional speech, saying Anbil Avan was a deeply personal project for him. He revealed that he had set aside 17 other projects to work on the film and invested considerable effort in its action sequences.