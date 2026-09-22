Ashok Selvan gets emotional, reveals pledging father’s property for ‘Anbil Avan’

CHENNAI: Several actors and filmmakers attended the pre-release event of Anbil Avan, starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukundhan. Harish Kalyan, Gautham Karthik and director Ashwath Marimuthu were among those who turned up to support the film, produced by Happy High Pictures.
Several speakers praised Abinaya Selvam of Happy High Pictures for her dedication to the project. Director Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil, has penned the story.
Stunt choreographer Peter Hein delivered an emotional speech, saying Anbil Avan was a deeply personal project for him. He revealed that he had set aside 17 other projects to work on the film and invested considerable effort in its action sequences.
Adding a lighter touch, Peter Hein referred to social media reels in which women list their expectations for a prospective husband, including being six feet tall and earning lakhs of rupees. He joked that after watching Anbil Avan, their expectations would change and they would instead want a man like Ashok Selvan’s character. Music composer Govind Vasantha added to the evening with a live violin performance.
Ashok Selvan, who spoke towards the end of the event, became emotional while speaking about the sacrifices he had made to bring the film to life.
He revealed that he had pledged his father’s property to fund the project, as its script and demanding action sequences required a substantial investment. He also thanked his parents for believing in him and supporting his work
The actor then made a promise to the audience, saying that while he had taken up films for money in the past, he wanted to approach his work differently from now on. He assured them that whenever his face appears on a film poster, they can be certain that he has given the project 100 per cent.