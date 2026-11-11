Ashok Selvan introduced as Karna in Nagarjuna’s King100

Sporting long hair, a thick beard and a maroon shirt, Ashok Selvan is seen seated in a chair. A khaki police uniform placed beside him and a chessboard with the king piece in the foreground add intrigue to the poster, hinting at the nature of his character.

Directed by Ra Karthik, known for Nitham Oru Vaanam and Made in Korea, the film marks Nagarjuna’s milestone 100th outing. It also features Tabu in an important role.

Produced by Annapurna Studios, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Raja Mahadhevan and editing by Naveen Nooli. N Sathees Kumar is the production designer. King100 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24.