Ashok Selvan dives from 70 feet for Anbil Avan

CHENNAI: Actor Ashok Selvan has taken on a daring action sequence for his upcoming film Anbil Avan, performing a dive from a cliff approximately 70 feet high into a body of water
The actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot ahead of the film’s September 25 release. In the clip, the team is seen scouting the location and discussing the risks involved in executing the sequence. Ashok captioned the video, “70 feet. No shortcuts. No compromise. My love for cinema. My commitment to the craft. My promise to my audience.”
Director R Kaarthikeyan said the free dive was part of the screenplay from the writing stage. “Knowing Ashok, if something needs to be done for a film, he is always game for it,” he said.
The makers took precautions before filming the sequence. A team of scuba divers inspected the waterbody, while Ashok underwent training for the dive in a swimming pool. The filming location reportedly had a depth of up to around 150 feet.
Speaking about the stunt, Ashok said he was willing to go to any lengths to execute it correctly, adding that he believed the sequence was necessary for the film and needed to look real for audiences.
Ashok’s sister and co-producer Abinaya Selvam and co-star Preity Mukhundhan are also seen expressing concern over the actor’s safety. Preity said she was proud of Ashok for taking on the daring sequence.Anbil Avan, directed by R Kaarthikeyan and starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan.