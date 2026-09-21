Ashok Selvan dives from 70 feet for Anbil Avan

The makers took precautions before filming the sequence. A team of scuba divers inspected the waterbody, while Ashok underwent training for the dive in a swimming pool. The filming location reportedly had a depth of up to around 150 feet.

Speaking about the stunt, Ashok said he was willing to go to any lengths to execute it correctly, adding that he believed the sequence was necessary for the film and needed to look real for audiences.

Ashok’s sister and co-producer Abinaya Selvam and co-star Preity Mukhundhan are also seen expressing concern over the actor’s safety. Preity said she was proud of Ashok for taking on the daring sequence.Anbil Avan, directed by R Kaarthikeyan and starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan.