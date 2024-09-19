Asha Negi's OTT show 'Honeymoon Photographer' to stream on JioCinema on Sep 27

NEW DELHI: Murder mystery series "Honeymoon Photographer", starring actor Asha Negi in the lead role, will make its debut on JioCinema on September 27, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The six-episode show, directed by Arjun Srivastava, features Negi as Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer for her newly married industrialist clients Adhir Irani and Zoya Irani.

"The trip quickly descends into a nightmare when Adhir is found dead at a beach. Ambika has no memory of the previous night and with her date Rihen missing, she finds herself as the prime suspect in this murder.

"Ambika’s only ally is Elvin, her friend-zoned date, bent on proving her innocence. Driven by her own agenda, cop Divya Sawant, leads the investigation," read the official plotline.

"Honeymoon Photographer" also features Sahil Salathia, Apeksha Porwal, Rajeev Siddhartha, Samvedna Suwalka and Jason Tham in pivotal roles.

Negi, a popular name on Indian television with appearances in shows such as "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", "Pavitra Rishta" and Anurag Basu's anthology movie "Ludo", said "Honeymoon Photographer" was a "breath of fresh air" for her as an actor.

“In my career, I have essayed several roles, but a majority of them have been romantic and family centric... The premise of the show is very different from what you’d assume it to be from the title. Ambika is a very layered character and as you proceed, you really see her evolving.

"This character really kept me on my feet. The show has its own thrills, with an intense cat-and-mouse chase, and each character trying to emerge victorious for their own reasons. It is an enthralling ride, and I really wish that the audience enjoys watching it as much as I loved being part of a story like this," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Honeymoon Photographer" is produced by Rishabh Seth’s Green Light Productions.