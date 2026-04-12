Asha Bhosle: Playful, plaintive or pop, India's voice for every mood falls silent

Always the rebellious one, she got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949 when she was just 16 against the wishes of her family. The marriage was a disaster but Ganpatrao pushed Asha to be a singer. By the time the marriage ended, Bhosle had two children and was pregnant with her third one.

She came back to her family home and continued her musical career, first only getting songs for vamps and dancers, only occasionally getting to sing one or two numbers in hits like Raj Kapoor's "Boot Polish" where she sang the popular number "Nanhe Munne Bachche".

Her career took an upswing when Nayyar gave her a break in "Naya Daur" where she sang for Vyjayanthimala. The song was "Maang Ke Saath Tumhara". It went on to open many doors in the industry for Asha who sang in "Waqt" and "Gumraah".

Later in life, Asha married R D Burman, the composer that she worked with in most of her later hits. "Umrao Jaan" and "Rangeela", two movies across decades are a standout example of her mastery over genres -- "Dil Cheez..." at one end of the spectrum and "Tanha Tanha" on the other.

The marriage did not work.

The challenges in her personal life were many. Asha is survived by her son Anand. One son Hemant died of cancer in Scotland in 2015. Daughter Varsha, who worked as a journalist, died in 2012.

"I think I've given a lot to music. I've sung different Indian songs. I feel good that I've come out of difficult times, many times I felt I would not be able to survive (but I did). "…I faced difficulties but today when I look back, it all looks 'mazedar' as I came out of it," she told PTI in 2023.

Some songs perhaps stand out more than others in the formidable Asha playbook. "Maang Ke Saath", "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar", "Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja", "Dum Maaro Dum" and "Mera Kucch Saman" being just some of them.

But then Asha was never content to be only a voice for the movies.

In the 1990s, she made waves internationally, lending her voice to Boy George's "Bow Down Mister" and singing with boy band Code Red.

Her first Grammy nomination that year came for "Legacy", a classical album recorded with sarod maestro Ustad Ali Akbar Khan.

She embraced Indipop with the same fearlessness.

Her 1997 non-film album "Jaanam Samjha Karo", composed by Leslie Lewis, featured the breezy "Raat Shabnami" that became an instant hit and won her MTV and Channel V awards, introducing her to a generation of listeners who had grown up on a diet of remixes.

She also collaborated with Adnan Sami on "Kabhi To Nazar Milao" and with Australian cricketer Brett Lee on "You Are the One for Me" and "Haan Main Tumhara Hoon".

Her second Grammy nomination in 2006 came for "You've Stolen My Heart: Songs from R D Burman's Bollywood", recorded with the American string quartet Kronos Quartet.

Constantly reinventing herself, Asha made her presence felt on social media as well. Her Instagram account has over 7.5 lakh followers.

And that was Asha Bhosle. The ever adaptable artiste who combined in her persona and songs a joie de vivre, a love for life that takes in all the complexities, the good, the bad, the happiness and the sorrows.