Arya's 'Ananthan Kaadu' to hit screens on June 25

Arya took to his X timeline to share a release date announcement teaser and wrote, "#AnanthanKaadu from June 25th worldwide."

The story of the multilingual film, which is being produced by Mini Studio’s S Vinod Kumar, has been written by Murali Gopy, best known for his work in Lucifer and Empuraan.

The film has been garnering attention ever since the makers released a title teaser some months ago. The title teaser has a poem being recited in the background even as a series of gripping and intense scenes that are full of action catch your attention.