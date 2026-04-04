Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier-starrer 'Mr X' to hit screens in April

The film, which has been shot in over 100 days in a number of places in India, also had some portions that were shot in Azerbaijaan, the producer had informed. “We shot extensively all across the country. We have shot in Rajasthan, Hosur, Chennai, Mysore and Tuticorin among other places. We also had to shoot some sequences in foreign countries. We explored Uganda but we ended up filming those sequences in Azerbaijaan,” he had disclosed.

Directed by Manu Anand, who is best known for his hit film 'FIR', 'Mr X' has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography by Arul Vincent. Taking to social media to release the first look poster of the film, Manu Anand had said, “With all humility and gratitude in the world, here is the first official poster of Mr X.The game begins. #MrX - Teaser from TODAY.”

The film has editing by Prasanna G K. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Stunt Silva, while art direction for the film has been taken care of by Indulal Kaveed. The film has been produced by Vineet Jain and S Lakshman Kumar and has been co-produced by A Venkatesh.