Arya confirms Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2 begins

CHENNAI: On Monday, actor Arya has announced that Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2, the follow-up to Pa Ranjith’s 2021 boxing drama, has officially gone on floors.
Sharing a poster featuring a boxing ring, Arya wrote, “The origin of Sarpatta Parambarai begins.”
The poster suggests that the film will explore the origins of the boxing clan, making it a prequel to the first instalment.
Arya is set to reprise his role in the film, with Pa Ranjith returning as director. More details about the cast, story and technical crew are yet to be announced.
The new poster now indicates that the story will go back to the origins of the Sarpatta Parambarai world.
Released directly on Prime Video in 2021, Sarpatta Parambarai was set in North Chennai and revolved around the rivalry between the Sarpatta and Idiyappa boxing clans.