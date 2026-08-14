Arun Vijay's action entertainer with Muthaiya titled 'Irulan'

Taking to his social media timelines to share the first look motion poster of the film, Arun Vijay wrote, "Presenting the first look motion poster of 'IRULAN' for you'll!!" It may be recalled that Arun Vijay had been sweating it out in the gymnasium to sport a lean, fit look in this film. The actor, in an exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had that the film's plot was based on a real-life incident.

Some days ago, actor Arun Vijay had taken to his Instagram page to post a picture of him slogging it out in the gymnasium. He wrote, "All pumped up for the ongoing power packed action schedule for #AV38 !! #directormuthaiya #thirunalveli." When IANS got in touch with the actor to ask about the look he sported in the film and the efforts he was making to acquire that look, Arun Vijay disclosed that he sported two looks in the film.