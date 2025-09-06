Arun Vijay plays Ashwin in Idli Kadai

CHENNAI: On Saturday, the makers of Idli Kadai unveiled the character poster of Arun Vijay from the film. The actor is all set to play the role of Ashwin in the Dhanush-directorial. The poster features him in a stylish avatar, with intense looks. It is expected that more such character posters of the cast will be released.

The star cast includes Nithya Menon, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj and Rajkiran. Dhanush is also performing in the film. Backed by Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd, Kiran Koushik is handling the camera for Idli Kadai. GK Prasanna is taking care of the cuts.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes. The first two singles, Enna Sugam and Enjaami Thandhaane, are already chartbusters.

The film is all set to hit the screens on October 1.