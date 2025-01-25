Arun Vijay completes dubbing for Retta Thala

CHENNAI: Actor Arun Vijay, who was last seen in Bala’s Vanangaan, has completed dubbing for his upcoming film, Retta Thala. The film is directed by Kris Thirukumaran of Maan Karate fame.

Sharing the same on their X account, the makers wrote, “It’s a wrap for Arun Vijay’s powerful dubbing session for Retta Thala His voice adds the final layer of intensity to this action-packed entertainer Get ready to witness his magic on the big screen soon (sic).”

Arun Vijay will be playing a dual role in the film. The actor had earlier played a dual role in Thadam. The film also features Siddhi Idnani, Tanya, and Balaji Murugadoss.

Retta Thala is bankrolled by BTG Universal and the first look poster was unveiled in April last year. The film is set to have Sam CS’s music. Tijo Tomy is the cinematographer and Arun Shankar is handling the art direction.